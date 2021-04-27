-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Ralph Lauren posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $125.83 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

