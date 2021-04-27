Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,644 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $50,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

