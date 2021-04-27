Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

APPN opened at $136.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.11 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Appian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

