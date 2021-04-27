Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 506 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.