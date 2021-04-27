Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 4,372 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

