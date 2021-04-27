Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,193.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,197.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

