770 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $285.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.58 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

