Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:COA opened at GBX 58.97 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.93. The company has a market capitalization of £856.60 million and a PE ratio of 45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

