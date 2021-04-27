Rightmove plc (RMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) announced a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 622.80 ($8.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 592.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 467.50 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

