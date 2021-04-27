Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PKG opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

