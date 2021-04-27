Relx Plc (RELX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47 on June 8th

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4693 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Relx has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Relx has a payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Relx to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

