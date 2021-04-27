Relx Plc (LON:REL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 33.40 Per Share

Relx Plc (LON:REL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,934.50 ($25.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,835.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,782.36.

Get Relx alerts:

REL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.