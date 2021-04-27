Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.