Scholastic Co. (SCHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

