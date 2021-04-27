Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Scholastic has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts expect that Scholastic will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.