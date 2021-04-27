Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.