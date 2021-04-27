660,400 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 120.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,762 shares of company stock worth $59,659,362 in the last 90 days.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.