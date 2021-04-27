Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after purchasing an additional 102,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $349.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.07. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.