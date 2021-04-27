Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

