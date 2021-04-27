Casa Systems (CASA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.