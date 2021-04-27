Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $389.53 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $180.96 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

