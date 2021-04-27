Melcor REIT (MR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Melcor REIT to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.39). The company had revenue of C$18.74 million for the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a 1-year low of C$21.80 and a 1-year high of C$33.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Melcor REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

