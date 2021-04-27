China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of China Index stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. China Index has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27.

Get China Index alerts:

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Index stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About China Index

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for China Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.