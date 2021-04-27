Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $67.32 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $67,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

