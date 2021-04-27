Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.08 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR opened at $652.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

