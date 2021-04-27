Analysts Offer Predictions for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

SEOAY opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.