SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

FNDB stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

