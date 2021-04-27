Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.