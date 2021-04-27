Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in SAP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in SAP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in SAP by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.