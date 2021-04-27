SOL Capital Management CO Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $148.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.