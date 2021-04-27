Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

