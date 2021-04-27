Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Increased by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.57.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$69.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.67. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$37.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

