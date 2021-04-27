Zilliqa Market Capitalization Reaches $2.04 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $156.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00071620 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002741 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,509,565,261 coins and its circulating supply is 11,218,098,108 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

