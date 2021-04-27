IBM Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 21.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the first quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB opened at $269.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.66. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.