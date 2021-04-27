Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.97. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

ECL stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $180.52 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

