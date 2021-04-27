IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

