Folder Protocol Price Reaches $1.16 on Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 71% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $4.11 million and $90,606.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 71% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00278703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01036564 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.02 or 0.00739463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,584.71 or 0.99656832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

