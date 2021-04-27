LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). LendingTree posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Truist cut their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.80.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $234.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day moving average of $281.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $193.27 and a 1-year high of $372.64.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

