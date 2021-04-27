Bokf Na Has $2.69 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

