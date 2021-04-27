Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 154.18 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

HGV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

