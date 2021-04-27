Matador Resources (MTDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.