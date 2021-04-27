iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $128.33 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

