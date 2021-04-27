ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

