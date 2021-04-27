Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.