Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89.

