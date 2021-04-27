Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $225,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 489,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 193,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

