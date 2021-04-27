Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYC stock opened at $400.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.72. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $216.13 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 142.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

