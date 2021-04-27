Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

