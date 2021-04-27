Terry L. Blaker Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.