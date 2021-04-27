Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Anthem were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $377.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.48.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

